NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.8% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $15.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $596.72. 135,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,522. The company has a market capitalization of $371.39 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $301.32 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

