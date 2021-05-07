NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $230.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.32.

Shares of NXPI traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.33. 62,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.84 and its 200 day moving average is $173.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,127 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 712,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,886 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $216,619,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,497 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

