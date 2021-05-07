Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Colony Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 682,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,259,000 after acquiring an additional 71,164 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,522,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 68,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.19. 16,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,137. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.08. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $80.72 and a 12 month high of $117.19.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.