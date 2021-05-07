Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Invests $4.34 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.26. The company had a trading volume of 80,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,157. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.