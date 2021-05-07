Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 2,460 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.69. 128,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $76.69.

