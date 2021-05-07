Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $777.37 million, a P/E ratio of 328.33 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.