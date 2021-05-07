ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OBSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,708. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $162.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OBSV. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.