Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grace Capital boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of OXY opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

