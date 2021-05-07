Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.50. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

OII traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 16,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,244,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,085,000 after acquiring an additional 819,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 353,267 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

