OIN Finance Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $264,278.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00084908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.73 or 0.00771731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00101794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,043.75 or 0.08811804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

