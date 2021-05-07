Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Shares of 26,676 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 86.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 56.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRI stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

