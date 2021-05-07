Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Shares of 40,018 Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

PERI opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.99 million, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. Research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.