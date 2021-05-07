Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TECK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

TECK opened at $24.65 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

