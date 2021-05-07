Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 494 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,321,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,165,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,423,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of XAR stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $129.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.69.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.