Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

OLLI stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.97. 706,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,886. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

