Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Shares of OLO stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $27.94. 1,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.75. OLO has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

