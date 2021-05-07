OMNIQ (OMQS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $10.50 on Friday. OMNIQ has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $14.50.

Separately, Taglich Brothers initiated coverage on OMNIQ in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

