OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMVKY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.06. 1,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $54.09.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.