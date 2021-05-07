OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,003,276 shares of company stock worth $671,623,337. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1,090.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 389,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,948,000 after buying an additional 357,181 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.97. 732,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

