OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. OneSpan updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of OSPN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.19. 1,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSPN shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

