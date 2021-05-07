Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,712 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.05. The company has a market cap of $330.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.33, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

