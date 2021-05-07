Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.96 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. Open Platform has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $606,066.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00085979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00062931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.00775001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,093.52 or 0.08871629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00046607 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.