OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 78,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,762,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,250 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,328,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.