Oppenheimer Comments on Globus Medical, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GMED. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of GMED opened at $72.90 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

