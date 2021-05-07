Oppenheimer Raises EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $70.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

EVER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. EverQuote currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.43.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $891.27 million, a PE ratio of -100.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $472,301.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,058,349. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,845 shares of company stock worth $3,872,156 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

