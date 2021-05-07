Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SCI opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $56.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

