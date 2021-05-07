OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $805.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.18 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

