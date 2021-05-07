Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.54

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.54 and last traded at $80.21, with a volume of 640344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

