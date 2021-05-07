Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of Orange stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. Orange has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Orange by 142.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 185.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.