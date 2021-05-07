Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $83.58 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $258.17 million and approximately $83.58 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00087840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.49 or 0.00791121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00102319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.57 or 0.08847230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00046883 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

