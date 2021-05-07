O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $529.70.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $561.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $518.54 and its 200-day moving average is $470.61. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $377.27 and a 52-week high of $564.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.35, for a total value of $2,801,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,960 shares of company stock worth $55,041,604 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

