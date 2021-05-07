ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,761,187.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,029 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,704 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 197,720 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after buying an additional 175,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after buying an additional 203,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

