Orient Walt Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $670,197.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $670,197.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00070969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.43 or 0.00263017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $652.24 or 0.01132832 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.05 or 0.00757358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,997.33 or 0.98995556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

