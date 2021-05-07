OriginTrail Trading Down 0.1% This Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $232.44 million and $1.88 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00086978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.61 or 0.00784644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.07 or 0.08895756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

TRAC is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,946,526 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.