Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,334. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OESX. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

