Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $70.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

