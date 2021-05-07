Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.55.

OCDX stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 42,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.19 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $921,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $1,897,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

