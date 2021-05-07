OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 501 ($6.55).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities lowered OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

Shares of OSB Group stock traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 491 ($6.41). 402,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,630. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 221.20 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 459.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 417.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

