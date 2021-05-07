OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Gap Down to $96.78

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.78, but opened at $93.60. OSI Systems shares last traded at $96.59, with a volume of 259 shares changing hands.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.