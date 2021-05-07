OSI Systems (OSIS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – OSI Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $108.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – OSI Systems had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $104.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – OSI Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $101.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

