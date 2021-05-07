Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.36% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

Owens Corning stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.84. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

