Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%.

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,014. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,261,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $3,295,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,535,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,199,072.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,103,763 shares of company stock valued at $15,821,754. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCC. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.