Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $245.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 99.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 138,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 55.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 49,937 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

