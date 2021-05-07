Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

OXSQ has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $245.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 138,745 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 49,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 2,596.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.