Oxygen Hits Market Cap of $185.73 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00005300 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $185.73 million and $2.70 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,814,244 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

