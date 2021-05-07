Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.