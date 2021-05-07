Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTVE shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

PTVE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 316,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,353. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

