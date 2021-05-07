PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

PAE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,631. The firm has a market cap of $805.99 million, a PE ratio of 123.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. PAE has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that PAE will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in PAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PAE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

