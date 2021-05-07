PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Down 12.5% This Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $5.97 billion and $439.84 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $36.61 or 0.00063175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00086724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00783816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00101707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.09 or 0.09036627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 163,122,122 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

