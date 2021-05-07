Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Stephens

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price increased by Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.40. The stock had a trading volume of 38,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,928. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

